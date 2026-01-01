Great British Pubs… The Good Yarn (Uxbridge)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Gill Evans

The Good Yarn in Uxbridge. I love this place. I spent a lot of time here between 2017 and 2018. They have great burger menus and delicious Fish & Chips. The Thatchers Apple Cider is too die for! The building used to be a menswear shop, and the name “Good Yarn” refers to the quality cloth used in tailoring. It became a Wetherspoon pub in 1994. It is serving nearly 1,500 pints of guest ale a week, and offer a wide range of cask beers for all palates. Two local favorites are Rebellion Roasted Nuts and Twickenham Naked Ladies, both brewed by local microbreweries. Wednesday night is quiz night! So if you are in Uxbridge, look no further and visit The Good Yarn!

KB: Since when does the pub building exist, and when did it become a Wetherspoon pub?

The building at 132 High Street dates back much earlier — it was originally Pearson’s menswear shop, with the business itself founded around 1837 (the name Good Yarn refers to the quality cloth/“good yarn” used in tailoring). Pearson’s moved to this High Street address in 1968 and the shop stayed there for more than 25 years. Wetherspoon opened The Good Yarn pub here in 1994, converting the former shop into a classic Spoons pub.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub that not many people know?

A fun local historic twist: the “good yarn” in the pub’s name doesn’t just sound nice — it actually refers to high-quality yarn used in tailoring by Pearson’s, which supplied tailored goods in the town for decades and even to notable customers in the Victorian era.

KB: What drink is a favorite, and people must try?

Real ales — serving nearly 1,500 pints of guest ale a week, and we offer a wide range of cask beers for all palates. Two local favorites are Rebellion Roasted Nuts and Twickenham Naked Ladies, both brewed by local microbreweries.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite, and people must try?

Classic Fish & Chips, the traditional pub dish that rarely disappoints.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Alan “Howling Laud Hope”, MP for the Monster Raving Loony Party, as part of his political campaign.

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

When you walk into The Good Yarn, you’ll first notice a long, narrow interior with classic wood paneling and carpeted floors — very typical of older Wetherspoon conversions.

To your left is the main bar servery, with several hand-pulled real ales, and a range of lagers, ciders, wines and spirits on offer. Ahead and to the rear are tables and booths, some with stained-glass panels and decorative pub mirrors. The back area is a bit more spacious with standard tables for food and drinks.

KB: Why should people visit your pub?

• Great value food and drink.

• Local atmosphere — a relaxed space for breakfast, lunch, dinner, post-work drinks or a weekend catch-up. Also a popular Wednesday quiz particularly with local Brunel University students.

• Historic setting — a quirky building with a Victorian-era connection and classic interiors.

• Featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide, highlighting excellent quality, range and availability of cask ale.

For more information, check out The Good Yarn’s website: HERE

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