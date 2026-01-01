Jenn Perella Shines, Bobby Laing Stops Russ Kimber In 1st round – Boxing News







(L-R: Jenn Perella & Kate Radomska)

(pictures by Emily Harney/Fightography

The star of last Saturday night’s “Rumble at the Rink II,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions, was clearly 2-time New England Golden Gloves Champion Jenn Perella (5-1, 1 KO).

Perella, the runner-up in the 2024 National Golden Gloves Tournament, lives in nearby Milton and packed the house with family and friends at Quincy Youth Arena in Quincy, Massachusetts. The thunderous ovation she received going into the ring was just the start from her supporting fanbase.

Perella out-boxed flyweight Kate Radomska, fighting out of Waterford, Ireland, consistently beating Radomska to the punch with an obvious quickness of hands advantage. Radomska, though, proved to be the toughest opponent yet for Perella, the 42-year-old mother of two.

Their fight was competitive and entertaining, despite the fact Perella won each round for a 6-round unanimous decision, by scores of 60-54 three times.

“I want to thank everybody here, especially my hockey players (including her son, their strength-and-conditioning coach who watched her fight live for the first time),” former college field hockey player Perella said after the fight. “It was awesome; I know it sounds crazy, but when I heard them during my walk to the ring, I felt like I’ve made it. Everybody came out to support me.

“I always feel that I can use my jab better. I always give 100-percent but nick pick after every fight, win or lose. My coach told me to jab more but I didn’t do it enough, because everything comes off my jab. My son and daughter had never seen me fight live (she had previously fought at 21+ venues). They were there tonight with my husband and father. My father was at every field hockey game I played, home or away, and he’s been at every one of my fights.”

The main event on this pro boxing card, technically speaking, was contested for the GCP Midget Wrestling Championship, refereed by special guest Butterbean, Walter defeated Cambodian Dragon for the title.

Rough N’ Ready graduate Bobby “Lights Out” Laing, fighting out of Braintree (MA), rushed across the ring at the sound of the opening bell and bombarded Peabody’s Russ Kimber, whose father and uncle were World Kickboxing Champions. Laing exploded punches all over Kimber’s body until he finally went down to his knees. He wasn’t able to beat the count and was knocked out at 1:16 of the first round.

“I came out and he caught me with a good right hand,” Laing explained. “I knew I was in a fight and I started punching him to the body over and over until he went down.”

Kingston middleweight Rich Allen improved his record to 3-0 (3 KOs), flooring pro-debuting Azemir Campos, Jr. with a body shot, to close the show at the 48-second mark of the opening round with a right to the head.

Hometown favorite heavyweight Peter “PJ” Campbell had the crowd cheering early and often as the union laborer, Local 695, fired powerful shots against Felipe Soares Da Silva. The 6’ 7”, 292-pounder from Quincy used his 88-pound advantage to improve to 2-0 via a 4-round unanimous decision.

California junior middleweight Luis Valentin turned in a memorable pro debut, flooring Tymar Miles four times in the opening round, enroute to a second-round stoppage when Miles landed on the canvas for the final time

The night started with a 4-round middleweight bout in which The Bronx’ Israel Bailey pitched a shutout, winning each round on the three judges’ scorecards, for a unanimous decision victory against an overmatched Jay Gregory.

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