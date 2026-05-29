Q&A With Musician Jann Klose







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photo Credit: Mikiodo

Jann Klose is an internationally acclaimed artist and singer-songwriter. He served as the singing voice of Tim Buckley in the 2012 film “Greetings from Tim Buckley”. So far he released six full albums and two Eps. His podcast “Making Sound with Jann Klose” features over 140 episodes with legendary guests from across the music industry. His latest album, “The Future Trap” was released on 29 May 2026.

Go check it out!

KB: Did you always want to be a singer songwriter growing up?

Yes, I remember telling my grandmother so when I was eight!

KB: Who were your musical heroes as a kid?

They became heroes later, but it really was anyone that could stand in front of people and sing, dance or play an instrument. When I discovered Prince as a teenager I knew what I wanted to do with my life. He came through Hamburg, Germany where I was living at the time. I was very young. He was already a big star but I had no idea who he was. He was on the news because his show was so loud it logged the most noise complaints in Hamburg, ever!

KB: You served as the singing voice of Tim Buckley in the 2012 film “Greetings from Tim Buckley”: How did this happen and what kind of experience was this?

I was recommended to the director Dan Algrant by guitarist Gary Lucas who was in the movie and who I was just starting to work with on an album which would become “Stereopticon”. Dan Beck executive produced it and wrote many of the lyrics on it. “Greetings From Tim Buckley” was a rather odd experience as the production company was — for obvious reasons — trying to keep the fact that their title role vocalist was someone other than the actor. It was me singing. I was credited as “Featured Vocals” in the film. I also dubbed the acoustic guitar you hear when the character Tim Buckley plays on several occasions in the film. That being said, Penn Badgley (who played Jeff) did all his own singing.

KB: You appeared in several touring Broadway productions and worked with many acclaimed artists: Do you have a favorite production and a favorite artist you worked with?

The Who’s “Tommy” is still my favorite. I’ve always loved the movie and love singing the “Pinball Wizard” part. It was endless fun. As far as a favorite artist I worked with, probably John Oates. In addition to his musical skills I have a lot of respect for his musicologist side. He’s quite knowledgeable and very curious.

KB: Describe your music to people who are not familiar with you?

It’s yummy!

KB: Your new album “The Future Trap” will be released on 29 May: How did the creative process go and what are the songs about?

The Future Trap explores the universal struggle of falling into familiar patterns. We wrote most of the music with the idea of creating a concept album, creating transitions between songs. I didn’t want it to be just another collection of tracks but rather a listening experience tied to storytelling. The character we created is a bit like me but also a bit like everyone else. Very flawed, very human. I pitched this idea to my producer/co-writer Marcus Dembinski as well as collaborators Everett Bradley (current member of Bon Jovi) and Marcella Detroit (Shakespeare Sister, Eric Clapton) and they were totally on board.

The character’s journey takes us through different stages of his life in each song. He experiences obsession, joy, love, pain, loss and renewal that leads to resolve and acceptance that there is no end but only a new beginning.

KB: What makes a great song?

The human aspect and a great combination of words, rhythm, melody and — if it ends up being a record — the sound!

KB: I let you make an album with 7 of your most favorite songs (not your own): what would you pick and why?

“My Love” (Paul McCartney) – beautifully written and gorgeous vocals.

“Skylark” (K.D. Lang) – excellent performance and an inspired song.

“A Kind of Magic” (Queen) – killer tune and awesome rock belter of a song.

“Phantom Limb” (The Shins) – I think James Mercer is one of the best songwriters alive today.

“She’s Got a Way” (Billy Joel) – just a perfect song all around.

“634-5789” (Wilson Pickett) – a classic that ties into my Blues influences.

“Delta” (Crosby, Stills & Nash) – a brilliant song written and sung by the legend that is David Crosby.

KB: New album means touring? What will you be up to this summer?

We will tour again in the fall.

Check out Jann’s website: HERE

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