Are you someone who watches a lot of sports and is thinking about placing a few bets? Sports betting is a lot of fun and when done responsibly, can add an extra level of excitement to the game – not only will you be supporting a team to win, but you’ll also potentially come out with a profit if your result comes in.

When placing sports bets, there are various things to consider. You have the side of betting that is betting responsibly, and ensuring you are using money you are willing to lose (as there is a chance you will lose it), then there is the side of doing your research and knowing what the best bet to place it – are you going to bet on a result, on a player to score or maybe an accumulator which involves multiple results coming in at once.

To help get you on the right track, below we have put together a brief guide on things to consider when sports betting. Keep on reading for a few tips which will help make the whole experience more enjoyable and fingers crossed you come out with a nice win.

Only bet what you are willing to use

A really good place to start is knowing how much you are willing to lose. It’s a really good rule to start with, as by only playing with money you can afford to lose, it takes away any financial risk and reduces the chance of you going on tilt and trying to chase your losses to win the money back. Another way to look at it is sports betting should always be viewed as entertainment rather than a reliable source of income. Setting a clear budget can help you avoid impulsive decisions.

Try to sign up to a bonus offer

When signing up to an online sports betting site, don’t just sign up to the first one you come across. Instead, make sure you shop around, as a lot of the sites will offer intro offers which you can sign up for. These intro offers can vary hugely from a free bet to place on a certain sport, to matching the amount of money you deposit, in free bets (there is normally a limit on this). Please note you should always make sure you read the terms and conditions carefully. Some promotions come with wagering requirements or minimum odds restrictions, so it’s important to understand exactly how the offer works before signing up.

Shop around for the best odds

Odds are extremely important. As you can imagine, every site has their own sets of odds for each sport. These odds can be very similar but in some occasions these odds could be hugely different. If there is a big difference, it makes sense to place your bet with the site that is offering the better return if your bet comes in. Getting into the habit of comparing odds across multiple platforms is a really good thing to do even as an experienced person, as sometimes you can get comfortable and not look around, even though you could be getting a lot more money if you did. The Premier League can often vary a lot.

Make sure you know how odds work

Before placing any bets, it’s important to understand exactly how betting odds work. Odds not only determine how much you can win, but they also reflect the implied probability of an outcome happening. Taking the time to learn the basics of fractional and decimal odds can help you make far more informed betting decisions moving forward. There are a lot of videos on YouTube that you can watch to help you as well as short clips on sites like Instagram and Pinterest.

Don’t let emotions influence your bets

Never, ever let your emotions influence your bets. It’s a big no, no, as if you do, this is where you could lose a lot of money. It can be tempting to always back your favourite team or place impulsive bets during a live game, but emotional betting is often where mistakes happen. You may have a loyalty to a team that isn’t favourites, and then keep betting on them in the hope they win, when in actual fact, statistically, they were never likely to win. It’s a bit like placing a bet on Portsmouth to beat Arsenal – Arsenal are clear favourites and by doing this, you are likely to lose your money.

Learn the different types of bets

Sports betting involves far more than simply picking a winner. There are now countless betting markets available, including accumulators, over/under bets, handicaps, player props and in-play betting. The more you do your research on these, the better understanding you will have and more likely than not, you will find a preferred one, such as always wanting to place an accumulator, instead of a team to win outright. The different types of bets also have different levels of risk, so you may want to do a couple of low risk bets which are likely to come in as well as one riskier one, this way you are likely to win a little instead of lose a lot.

Sports betting can be a fun and exciting way to make watching sport even more entertaining, but it’s important to approach it responsibly. From setting a clear budget and understanding how odds work to researching teams and learning the different types of bets available, there are several factors that can help improve your overall experience. It goes without saying, always be disciplined and know when to stop – you don’t want to lose money you can’t afford to lose as this can be extremely stressful and this is how people fall into debt.

Have you ever bet on sports before and is there a type of sport that you prefer betting on? What is your favourite site to use when placing a sports bet? And have you ever had a big win before? Let us know in the comment box below. We look forward to hearing from you.