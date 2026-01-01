1980s TV Shows: A Trip Down Memory Lane with… Ray Abruzzo (Sgt. John Zorelli in “Dynasty”)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

“Dynasty” was a prime time soap opera which was aired on ABC from 1981 to 1989. It ran for 222 episodes. It was the story about The Carringtons, a rich family in Denver. John Forsythe played Blake Carrington, an oil tycoon. Linda Evans played his wife Krystle and Joan Collins played his ex-wife Alexis. Ray Abruzzo played Sgt. John Zorelli for 20 episodes on the show.

KB: “Dynasty”: What was the show about?

I think “Dynasty” was a fantasy escape to a world of wealth, lavish life styles and scandal. Timely with a decade that focused much on ‘greed”.

KB: How did you get the part as Sgt. John Zorelli?

It was a series of several auditions tied to a final one in front of Network executives. I had just had a several episode arc on the high profile show, “L.A. Law”, and I think that is how I first came to the attention of the producers.

KB: What did you like about the character and how did you make it your own?

Zorelli was very different from any other character on the show. He was a fish out of water. A blue collar, East Coast, relocated detective. He dressed differently, no hair spray, spoke differently than any other character on the show. They gave me room to find Zorelli’s way.

KB: What was it like working with John Forsythe, Linda Evans and the others?

I didn’t have much interaction on the show with Linda. Although she was always so lovely and welcoming to me. John Forsythe was an icon. Pure class, an absolute professional, a bit intimidating at first but he was very supportive and put me at ease.

KB: How did a week on the set looked like from getting the script to filming?

The “Dynasty” schedule was quicker than other shows I had done, so everything moved fast. I think they were shot in 5 and a half days where “L.A. Law” I think was 7 to 8. You’d get the script just a few days before episode started shooting. I remember you’d finish one episode the morning of last day and start the next in the afternoon.

KB: Where was the show filmed?

The show was filmed at Warner Hollywood Lot. Some scenes were shot on location, like the ranch in Westlake, CA.

KB: Do you have a favorite episode where you starred in and why this one?

Oh, there was a big lead up to episode 9 when Zorelli and Fallon would finally kiss. There was an ice skating scene where Zorelli hurts his ankle (I actually tore a ligament in my knee shooting that scene).

Mostly, I remember that Emma’s mother happened to be visiting from England and was on the set for our first kiss. That certainly added to my nervousness.

KB: Are you still in touch with the other actors on the show?

Emma and I are still in touch. I have recently become good friends with Maxwell Caufield, even though we weren’t on the show at the same time and both played Fallon’s love interests. I see Max and his wife Juliet Mills frequently.

KB: Looking back now would you have played John Zorelli differently?

I don’t think I would change anything. It was such a fun, exciting time. My first series regular role. Emma and I had a lot of fun and they let us find our relationship on camera.

KB: How do you explain that this show is still so beloved after 40+ years?

“Dynasty” typifies the era, the 80’s. Like certain songs that bring you back to a certain period in time, that’s what “Dynasty” does.

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