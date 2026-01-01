New Crack The Sky Album “Blessed” To Receive Physical Release Worldwide August 21, 2026 – Breaking Music News







20TH STUDIO ALBUM BY THE PROGRESSIVE ROCK BAND

“KISS THE DOG” MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERES AUGUST 3

CRACK THE SKY PLAYED THIS YEAR’S CRUISE TO THE EDGE

UPCOMING APPEARANCE AT PROGSTOCK 2026

“There are some of us out here who live in fear and pain. Others, in peace and calm. Those others are the truly blessed.” – John Palumbo

Crack The Sky’s 20th studio album, Blessed, carries their unmistakable sound: intelligent lyrics, inventive arrangements, dueling lead guitars, stop-start rhythms, melodies that linger long after the album ends, and a sense of humor that never undercuts emotional impact. Blessed has thus far only been available on streaming services and as a limited-edition CD-R. Blessed is now receiving a full worldwide retail release on CD from Iconoclassic Records on August 21, 2026.

The band celebrates its 50th anniversary with four of its five original members intact: songwriter and frontman John Palumbo – whose unmistakable creative vision has made Crack The Sky one of rock’s most enduring treasures – guitarist Rick Witkowski, and the locked rhythm section of Joe Macre (bass) and Joey D’Amico (drums). Guitarist Bobby Hird’s Crack The Sky tenure spans 40+ years, and debuting keyboardist Bill Hubauer (of the Neal Morse Band) adds another dimension with his virtuosic solos. “I don’t think that this record could be titled any better than simply Blessed,” asserts Hird. “We really got to dig in and being in the same room, recording live, and bouncing ideas off each other was just wonderful. Just a great experience and we feel that the end product speaks for itself.” Blessed plays as the work of artists who continue to challenge themselves creatively while never losing sight of their history. “To be able to release a new and relevant album 50 years from our original debut is nothing less than ‘Blessed,'” believes Witkowski, who also produced the album.

2026 is a particularly busy year for Crack The Sky. Headline dates are bookended with an acclaimed performance on Cruise To The Edge in March and upcoming appearance at ProgStock 2026 in October. John Palumbo’s socially conscious solo album (and Iconoclassic Records debut), R U SCIENCE? was released this May; Crack The Sky’s Bobby Hird and Joe Macre perform throughout the record. Simultaneously, Palumbo published his book, Swimming the Cleveland Ocean, a work of absurdist fiction. CRACK THE SKY: 50th Anniversary Documentary (A Film by Duane Tudahl) was successfully funded through Kickstarter and is in production.

Emerging from the industrial town of Weirton, West Virginia, in the early 1970s, Crack The Sky burst onto the progressive rock scene with a unique blend of power-pop hooks, hard-rock guitar riffs, and quirky lyrics. Their debut album, released in 1975, was hailed by Rolling Stone as the “debut album of the year,” cementing their status as a rising star in the genre.

Led by the songwriting prowess of John Palumbo and the guitar virtuosity of Rick Witkowski and Bobby Hird, Crack The Sky quickly established themselves as innovators within the progressive rock landscape. Their music drew inspiration from a diverse range of influences, including the Beatles, Yes, King Crimson, Genesis, and James Brown, resulting in a sound that was both familiar and groundbreaking.

Crack The Sky’s first three albums charted on the Billboard 200, and they toured extensively with prominent acts like Frank Zappa, ELO, Rush, Kansas, and Supertramp. Their live performances were renowned for their energy and precision, earning them a reputation as one of the most dynamic and exciting bands on the circuit.

Despite challenges and setbacks over the decades, Crack The Sky has remained a consistent force. Their enduring appeal lies in their ability to combine technical proficiency with catchy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics. Today, they continue experimenting with new sounds and styles, proving their creative spirit remains as vibrant as ever.

BLESSED (Iconoclassic Records ICON 1097)

Imagination

Kiss The Dog

Blessed

Stare

Mojo Man

Brain Police

I Can’t Walk On Water

How Can You Sleep?

Little Men With Big Guitars

The Dance

Artificial Man

It’s All In My Head

Air Strike

Crack The Sky is:

John Palumbo – Lead Vocals and Guitar

Rick Witkowski – Lead Guitar, Acoustic Guitar and Backing Vocals

Bobby Hird – Lead Guitar, Acoustic, Slide, Dobro and Backing Vocals

Joe D’Amico – Drums

Joe Macre – Basses

Bill Hubauer – Piano, Keyboards and Backing Vocals

Pre-order “Blessed”:

Amazon preorder: https://www.amazon.com/Blessed-Crack-Sky/dp/B0GX7N4379

Label preorder: https://iconoclassicrecords.com/album/blessed/

Independent retail preorder: https://recordstoreday.com/UPC/990481103478

For more information:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/cracktheskychannel

X: https://x.com/CrackTheSky1975

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cracktheskyofficial/

Website: https://crackthesky.com/

Iconoclassic Records:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iconoclassicrecords

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iconoclassicrecords

X: https://x.com/iconoclassicCDs

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iconoclassicrecords

Website: https://iconoclassicrecords.com

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt