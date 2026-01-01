Jann Klose Teams Up With Music Icon Marcella Detroit for New Single “Hurting Nobody” – Music News







Watch the lyric video for “Hurting Nobody”: https://youtu.be/uWt9yXDq4IA

Stream “The Future Trap” album here: https://found.ee/tfp

What happens when you get to write music with one of your childhood heroes?

For internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Jann Klose, the answer is “Hurting Nobody”, the latest single from his acclaimed concept album The Future Trap.

The song features Marcella Detroit, one half of the iconic duo Shakespears Sister, whose unforgettable voice helped make “Stay” one of the biggest songs of the 1990s. The global hit topped the UK Singles Chart for eight consecutive weeks, won the 1993 BRIT Award for Best British Video and cemented Detroit’s place among pop music’s most celebrated vocalists. Long before that, she had already built an extraordinary career, co-writing Eric Clapton’s classic “Lay Down Sally”, touring and recording with Clapton, and working alongside music legends including Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Alice Cooper, Bette Midler and Robin Gibb.

For Klose, collaborating with Detroit was something he never imagined would happen.

“I honestly can’t believe I get to work with one of my idols! When I was a young teen living in Hamburg, Germany I used to watch Shakespears Sister music videos on MTV and was enthralled by them. I never thought I’d eventually meet one half of the group, Marcella Detroit and start writing songs with her! We wrote several and three of them made it onto The Future Trap including ‘Hurting Nobody’. Marcy recorded all her vocals at her home studio in Los Angeles and sent them to me and my producer Marcus Dembinski who cleverly dropped them into the track. We performed the song together when I was on tour in California earlier this year and are planning on doing that again soon.”

The partnership began through a series of online songwriting sessions that quickly developed into a genuine creative friendship. Together they wrote three songs for The Future Trap, with “Hurting Nobody” becoming one of the album’s standout moments.

Detroit recalls how the song came together naturally through conversation.

“Writing of ‘Hurting Nobody’. Jann and I would convene online regularly near the end of last year. When I write with artists, I like to have lengthy chats to see what they’re thinking and what’s important to them. One day we started talking about love of course and sexuality. Suddenly he was recounting a recent experience and said this phrase ‘hurting nobody’. I was immediately inspired and came back with an idea encompassing his experience, the feeling of being in the moment in a beautiful encounter full of surprises. I don’t think I’m allowed to get too descriptive. And we finished it together.”

Released in May, The Future Trap has been widely praised as Klose’s most ambitious project to date. Rather than a conventional album, it unfolds as a cinematic concept record, following a central character through love, obsession, heartbreak, renewal and acceptance. The album seamlessly blends pop, rock, folk, electronic, orchestral and progressive influences while featuring collaborations with acclaimed musicians including Everett Bradley (Bon Jovi), Alphonso Horne (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Annie Haslam, Rachel Flowers, South Africa’s own DJ Cosher and Marcella Detroit.

At its heart, however, “Hurting Nobody” is a reminder that great songs often begin with honest conversation and that sometimes childhood dreams really do come true.

“Hurting Nobody” is on Jann Klose’s brand-new album The Future Trap, available on all major streaming platforms.

Watch the lyric video for “Hurting Nobody”: https://youtu.be/uWt9yXDq4IA

Stream “The Future Trap” album here: https://found.ee/tfp

Upcoming shows:

August 30 – Free Masterclass for Singers, Performers and Songwriters, New York, NY

September 19 – Broward Center, Fort Lauderdale, FL w/ Elsten Torres

September 26 – Brick Hill House Concerts, Orleans, MA

September 27 – The Mansfield, Shrewsbury, MA

October 7th – Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, SC

October 3 – The Bitter End, NYC

November 28 – The Space at Westbury, Westbury, NY

January 8 – Birdland Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany

January 29 – The NAMM Show, Anaheim, CA

Follow Jann Klose online:

https://jannklose.com/

https://www.facebook.com/jann.klose/

https://www.instagram.com/jannklose/

https://threads.net/@jannklose

https://www.youtube.com/jannklose

Follow Marcella Detroit online:

https://www.instagram.com/marcelladetroitofficial

https://www.facebook.com/mdetroit

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