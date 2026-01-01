The Story Of… Hinano Café in Venice, California







Exclusive Interview with owner Mark Van Gessel

By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Hinano Café

Hinano Café is a Venice institution. It is known for the world’s best burgers, Live music and a place where everyone can be themselves. Jim Morrison was a regular here before he became famous. High profiled music acts pop in unannounced to play a surprise gig. Hinano has appeared in many movies and series. Entering the place you notice that it all starts with the door — salvaged from an old wooden ship. There’s sawdust on the floor, which is replaced every single day. The bar counter is made from old cargo ship doors. There are two pool tables and walls covered in photos and memorabilia celebrating the history of Venice and Hinano’s itself. So when you are in Venice, look no further and visit Hinano!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who Hinano Café was founded?

The original owner, Joe Larson, sailed to Tahiti in the late 1950s, where he was a movie extra in “Mutiny on the Bounty”. He sailed back to Los Angeles and opened Hinano Café in 1962, outfitting it with nautical touches — cargo doors repurposed as the bar top and tables.

KB: Since when are you the owner?

I purchased the bar in 1996. I was sitting at the bar when the gentleman next to me mentioned it was for sale and that he was thinking of buying it to gut it and turn it into a fancy restaurant. It was my favorite dive bar, so I wasn’t about to let that happen. I spoke to the bartender, who confirmed it was indeed for sale and introduced me to another person who wanted to keep it as-is — and that’s how my partnership was born. Since then my partners have passed away, and I’m now the sole owner.

KB: What’s a must-try on the menu?

Our burgers are world-famous — they’ve been featured in Burgers Across America, won numerous awards for Best Burger plus featured in numerous other publications. The grill is over 30 years old, and that seasoning makes all the difference. The secret menu item is the Breakfast Burrito, which started about 15 years ago, when a friend would come in after surfing wanting something to eat. It took off immediately, and now it’s our go-to breakfast item. The secret is the house-made salsa.

KB: What kind of Live music you have?

We have DJs on Wednesday nights and Live bands Friday through Sunday afternoons and evenings. We feature up-and-coming artists alongside established Venice local talent with a flair for blues and rock and roll. Every once in a while, a high-profile act pops in unannounced — we’ve had Billy Idol and James Taylor play here, and most recently Weezer played a surprise rooftop show in March 2026 to an incredible crowd. Those pop-ups are a big reason Hinano has become iconic in the music community.

KB: Hinano Café was Jim Morrison’s hangout before he got famous. What do you know about his time here?

Jim Morrison was a regular, living just up the street in the canal area. He’d play music at the bar and just hang out. I can’t claim to have known him personally — he passed away in 1971 — but his presence is very much part of the fabric of this place.

KB: Why do locals call Hinano Café their home away from home?

It’s a classic dive bar with a genuinely welcoming environment. But honestly, it’s the staff that makes people feel that way. They’re the heart of it.

KB: Which other famous people have visited over the years?

The list would fill this entire magazine. What I’ll say is that famous people — from sports, film, music, all of it — come here because they know they can relax. The staff and regulars don’t make a fuss or post about it online. People can shoot a game of pool and just be themselves.

KB: In which movies and series has Hinano appeared in?

Being in Los Angeles, we’ve been featured in plenty: “The China Syndrome”, “Dexter”, “Baywatch”, “NCIS: LA”, “Just Married” — the list goes on.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they can expect on a visit to Hinano?

It starts with the door — salvaged from an old wooden ship. You step in and there’s sawdust on the floor, which is replaced every single day. That’s actually why, despite being over 60 years old, Hinano has none of that stale bar smell. The bar counter is made from old cargo ship doors. There are two pool tables and walls covered in photos and memorabilia celebrating the history of Venice and Hinano’s itself.

KB: Why should people visit Hinano Café?

If you want an authentic Venice, CA, experience, this is the place. We’re known for being welcoming to everyone — no attitude, no pretension. LA can feel overwhelming, and Hinano is the antidote to that. Great food at reasonable prices, the coldest draft beer around, and a crowd that genuinely wants to have a good time. Come for an hour, stay all day.

For more information, check out Hinano’s website: HERE

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