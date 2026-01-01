Great British Pubs… The Mayflower in Rotherhithe Village, London







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of The Mayflower

The Mayflower pub is a hidden gem in the heart of Rotherhithe, London. There has been a pub on the site of The Mayflower since the mid 1550’s. The famous ship The Mayflower was docked on the Thames behind the pub’s jetty and the old moorings can still be seen at low tide. The pub has become a pilgrimage site for the many descendants of the Mayflower. They have a Descendants Book which over the last 12 years has collected thousands of entries. Classic pub fish and chips – freshly battered haddock, chunky chips, mushy peas and homemade tartar – is a must for all who are hungry! So if you are in the area, look no further and visit The Mayflower!

KB: When and by who was The Mayflower founded?

There has been a pub on the site of The Mayflower since the mid 1550’s. Originally called The Shippe, we have gone through a few name changes until becoming The Mayflower in 1957 to celebrate our connection with the pilgrim ship.

KB: The pub is related to the ship The Mayflower?

Before sailing to Plymouth and picking up its passengers, The Mayflower was docked on the Thames behind our jetty, and you can still see the old moorings at low tide.

We have become something of a pilgrimage site for the many descendants of the Mayflower. We have a Descendants Book which over the last 12 years has collected thousands of entries, no doubt some from long lost cousins.

There are also loads of pieces of memorabilia, pictures, posters, and knick-knacks around the pub, which are fun to find!

There is also a lot of Mayflower history around Rotherhithe, including a statue memorializing the captain in the churchyard across the road.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

We pride ourselves on our Cask Ale – and have a bitter called Scurvy brewed for us in Suffolk which is a must try! Or an Aperol Spritz on the jetty in summer.

KB: What dish is a favorite and people must try?

Classic pub fish and chips – freshly battered haddock, chunky chips, mushy peas and homemade tartar. Doesn’t get better for lunch on the river.

KB: Which famous people have visited The Mayflower over the years?

We wouldn’t want to blow their cover – but we did host the knighting of Scott in “The Kardashians”!

KB: Which series or movies has The Mayflower appeared in?

We’ve been in lots of films and music videos. Early “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Dickens adaptations and more shorts than we can count.

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

You see an old, low curved bar hung with tankards. You see many paintings – some portraits, some nautical and some abstract. You see candles in antique brass holders. And you see taxidermy, a fish tank, velvet booths, model ships and much much more. It’s quite the experience for first time visitors.

KB: Why should people visit The Mayflower?

A warm welcome, amazing food and a sense of continuous London history that is unrivalled.

For more information, check out The Mayflower’s website: HERE

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