Brian Kastan Releases Groovy Improvisational Funk Rock Album FUN GROOVE







Brian Kastan’s new album Fun Groove consists of 9 fun new songs. Fun Groove is an album of groove tunes with rock and funk drum grooves. The album features Dave Berger on drums and Jay Brunka on bass. As the grooves are hitting, Brian improvises over the top of them using a modern free rhythmic approach to guitar soloing. Brian’s rocking metallic guitar tone brings the listener on a fun and raw guitar solo journey as it floats over the grooves. He improvises solos within the structure of the tunes, supported by the warm bass sound and sharp pop of the drums.

Fun Groove is a hard-hitting album that blends rock, funk, and jazz with a feel-good jam band feel and catchy melodies. This album is the 5th album with the same band members. Previous records with this group consist of Free Blues and Dinner Music for Strangers volumes 1, 2, and 3.

Track list:

1. My Pop Music

2. Dant, Dant, Danant

3. Groovin’ on Sesame Street

4. 70’s Riff Vibe

5. From This to That

6. My Pop Music Take 2

7. Circus Jam

8. Lion Feast

9. As We Go Through the Day

Credits

Brian Kastan – guitar

Jay Brunka – bass

Dave Berger – drums

Released June 1, 2026

FUN GROOVE is produced by Brian Kastan, Jay Brunka, and Dave Berger.

Songs 1-8 composed by Brian Kastan. As We Go Through the Day improvised by the group.

Recorded by Brian Kastan/Space 2 Groove Records

www.space2grooverecords.com

Mixed and Mastered by Scott Petito

scottpetito.com

Brian Kastan Fun Groove Band – Live Jam 2025: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyi7AF0aSM0

To purchase: https://space2grooverecords2.bandcamp.com/album/fun-groove-brian-kastan-band-featuring-jay-brunka-dave-berger

For more information:

https://www.space2grooverecords.com/

https://www.facebook.com/brian.kastan.9

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt