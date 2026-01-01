Complete Weigh- In Results For PFL Africa; Nigeria – Breaking MMA News







The official weigh-ins for PFL Africa: Nigeria – First Round are in the books, and the event takes place tomorrow at Eko Convention Center in Lagos, Nigeria, with bouts beginning at 6:00 PM WAT / 1:00 PM ET.

The main event is official, as Nigeria’s Wasi “The Nigerian Jaguar” Adeshina (10−3) and Spain’s Ignacio Nacho Campos (7−2) both successfully made weight ahead of their Featherweight Showcase matchup, which headlines PFL Africa’s historic debut in Nigeria.

The co-main event is also locked in, with Nigeria’s Patrick “Star Boi” Ocheme (8−1) and Cameroon’s Octave “The Bantu Warrior” Ayinda (7−1) stepping on the scale ahead of their Lightweight Tournament First Round bout.

PFL Africa: Nigeria – First Round Card:

SuperSport (Africa – English) | Canal+ (Africa – French)

6:00PM WAT / 1:00PM ET Saturday, June 13

Featherweight Showcase Main Event: Wasi Adeshina (144.8 lbs) vs. Ignacio Campos (145.8 lbs)

Lightweight Tournament First Round: Patrick Ocheme (153.6 lbs) vs. Octave Ayinda (156 lbs)

Bantamweight Tournament First Round Bout: Karim Henniene (135.8 lbs) vs. Thimna Mhlauli (134.6 lbs)

Lightweight Tournament First Round Bout: Cornel Thompson (154.4 lbs) vs. Aureo Cruz (154.4 lbs)

Middleweight Showcase Bout: Yahaya Yahuza (184.2 lbs) vs. Jordan Fongno (185.4 lbs)

Bantamweight Tournament First Round Bout: Raphael Uchegbu (135.6 lbs) vs. Edson Machavane (134.6 lbs)

Women’s Strawweight Showcase Bout: Juliet Ukah (115.6 lbs) vs. Elisandra Ferreira (115.8 lbs)

Lightweight Tournament First Round Bout: Abderrahman Errachidy (155.2 lbs) vs. Hussain Al Kurdi (155.4 lbs)

Bantamweight Tournament First Round Bout: Alain Majorique (136 lbs) vs. Dwight Joseph (135 lbs)

Lightweight Tournament First Round Bout: Jean Do Santos (155 lbs) vs. Demba Seck (154.6 lbs)

Bantamweight Tournament First Round Bout: Boule Godogo (133.6 lbs) vs. Dauda Rajabu (133 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Showcase Bout: Styve Ngono (204.4 lbs) vs. Richard Muzaan (205.4 lbs)

Women’s Strawweight Showcase Bout: Shelda Chipito (116 lbs) vs. Haidy Ahmed (116 bs)

Bantamweight Tournament Alternate: Asiashu Tshitamba (135.4 lbs)

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