Great British Pubs… Beckett’s Bank (Leeds)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of David Webb

Beckett’s Bank was actually Martins Bank and it became a Wetherspoon pub in 2000. The real Beckett’s Bank stood a few yards down the road. The aesthetic of an old 1920’s bank is very much still prominent, with 5 Long pillars, spanning from the floor to a decorative ceiling and a surrounding mezzanine where you can enjoy views of the hustle and bustle of park row through huge windows. The pub’s “on point” ale range is a customer favorite. Like in any Wetherspoon pub, the fish & chips is the staple of the menu! The location is in the heart of Leeds with its buzzing night-life. So if you are in the area, do visit Beckett’s Bank!

KB: Since when does the pub building exist and when did it become a Wetherspoon Pub?

Despite being named “Becketts Bank” after a bank that stood a few yards down the road, the current building that is Beckett’s Bank Wetherspoon, was actually a Martins Bank which opened in 1926. It opened as a Wetherspoon in 2000.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

That despite being called “Beckett’s Bank”, it was in fact a Martins Bank. Beckett’s Bank was situated a few yards down the road, a building that no longer stands there.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

With the rising popularity of Spritz, The Hugo Spritz is currently a customer favorite, however, most customers visit us for our “on point” ale range.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

Fish & Chips. In any Wetherspoon, a staple of the menu.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Jack Black ventured past on a stroll around Leeds. Many stars of “Coronation Street” and “Emmerdale” have visited, as well as familiar faces from “Gogglebox”.

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

As soon as you step into Beckett’s Bank, you can see that the aesthetic of an old 1920’s bank is very much still prominent, with 5 Long pillars, spanning from the floor to a decorative ceiling. A customer favorite is the surrounding mezzanine, where you can enjoy views of the hustle and bustle of park row through huge windows. Our bespoke carpet tells the story of the first lamppost in Leeds.

KB: Why should people visit your pub?

Situated on the corner of one of Leeds best-known night-life spots, Greek Street, we offer incredible value, heart of the city location and top-notch service. Compliments include our real ale and cider range and our friendly atmosphere. Some even say “The Best in Leeds”

For more information, check out Beckett’s Bank’s website: HERE

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