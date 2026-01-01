“Alf” Actress Anne Schedeen Dies At 77 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Anne Schedeen died on Sunday, 14 June. She was 77.

She became world famous as Kate Tanner in “Alf”: a show beloved by young and old.

She often sparred with the orange creature with the big snout who crashed his spaceship in the Tanner’s garage.

She made her TV debut in 1974 in an episode of “The Six Million Dollar Man”.

Other TV credits includeded “The Bionic Woman”, “Cheers”, and “Murder, She Wrote”.

She is survived by her husband and other family relatives.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Schedeen Family in their time of grief.

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