Actor Ronnie Schell Dies At 94 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Actor Ronnie Schell, who starred as Duke Slater in “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”, died on Friday, 12 June. He was 94.

In 1964 he got the role as Duke Slater and played it for most of the five seasons.

Other TV credits included: “Good Morning, World”, “General Hospital”, and “Yes, Dear”.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Schell Family in their time of grief.

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