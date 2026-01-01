Epic Sports & Entertainment Announces Peter Kadiru Will Challenge Murat Gassiev For The WBA World Heavyweight Championship In Moscow- Breaking Boxing News







EPIC Sports & Entertainment has today confirmed that German heavyweight contender Peter Kadiru will replace Tony Yoka in the July 11 WBA World Heavyweight Championship bout in Moscow after Yoka was forced to withdraw due to injury. Kadiru will now challenge reigning WBA World Heavyweight Champion Murat Gassiev for boxing’s most prestigious prize.

Tony Yoka’s unfortunate recent withdrawal from the July 11 WBA World Heavyweight Championship event in Moscow due to injury triggered an immediate effort by all parties involved to identify a worthy replacement challenger capable of preserving the integrity and significance of one of the year’s most important heavyweight contests.

The search was guided by three uncompromising criteria: securing a credible world-class opponent, finding a fighter ready, willing and able to compete on extremely short notice, and identifying a compelling challenger worthy of competing for the WBA World Heavyweight Championship.

Entering the world title picture is Peter Kadiru (23-1, 13 KOs) — one of Europe’s fastest-rising heavyweight contenders and a fighter many insiders believe possesses genuine world championship potential.

The Hamburg native arrives with an exceptional amateur pedigree that includes Youth Olympic Gold, multiple European championship titles and a German national championship before embarking on a successful professional career that has seen him capture the German Heavyweight Championship and the IBF Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. At just 29 years of age, Kadiru now receives the opportunity every heavyweight dreams of — a shot at the WBA World Heavyweight Championship on one of boxing’s biggest stages.

For Kadiru, this represents the opportunity of a lifetime.

For Gassiev, it presents an entirely different challenge.

Young, ambitious, technically accomplished and carrying absolutely nothing to lose, Kadiru enters Moscow intent on producing one of the biggest upsets in recent heavyweight history.

The contest also carries significant historical importance, marking Russia’s first heavyweight world championship fight since Alexander Povetkin challenged Wladimir Klitschko in Moscow in 2013.

John Wirt, Chairman of EPIC Sports & Entertainment

“When Tony Yoka unfortunately had to withdraw, we worked closely with our Russian partners to protect the integrity of this world heavyweight championship. We were never interested in simply finding a replacement—we wanted to find the right replacement. Peter Kadiru ticks every box. He is young, hungry, accomplished and arrives with an outstanding amateur and professional résumé. This is not going to be an easier fight for Murat. Kadiru may prove to be an even more dangerous opponent because he comes in with everything to gain and nothing to lose. We’re delighted that the event remains intact and that fans will still witness a world-class heavyweight championship contest on July 11.”

Ivaylo Gotzev, CEO of EPIC Sports & Entertainment

“With Oleksandr Usyk vacating his titles, a new era in heavyweight boxing begins. The division is wide open, with champions and contenders chasing the sport’s top prize. Promoters, sanctioning bodies, broadcasters, and stakeholders must work together to create a clear path to one true heavyweight champion. As boxing’s crown jewel, the division deserves the best fighting the best. On July 11, WBA Heavyweight Champion Murat Gassiev defends his title in Moscow against Peter Kadiru—a high-level matchup we’re proud to bring to fans worldwide.”

With the new championship matchup now confirmed, anticipation continues to build for an unforgettable night in Moscow as WBA World Heavyweight Champion Murat Gassiev defends his title against the fearless German challenger determined to seize the biggest opportunity of his career.

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