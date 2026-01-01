Sharon Katz & The Peace Train South Africa: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Mexico: Todos Santos, Baja California Sur USA: Havertown, PA and San Diego, CA







GetOnThePeaceTrain@gmail.com | http://www.SharonKatz.com

The fresh sounds of Desert Air, the new release from South Africa’s Sharon Katz & The Peace Train, are a delicious global fusion of harmonies and rhythms from their home country and influences from their latest adventures in the USA and Mexico. The distinctively South African riffs of Sharon’s guitar and Qhubekani Mthethwa’s bass jive along with Charles Boykie Mnomiya’s energetic drum patterns. The rich vocals from Afrika Mamas transport you to ancestral times while Debbie Mari on keyboards and George Mari on flugelhorn add jazz-infused melodies. Mix in David Church on saxophone, Wendy Quick on vocals and Jan Jeffries on drums and percussion from the USA with Sharon’s velvety lead vocals and you’ll definitely want to kick back under a palm tree to enjoy Desert Air.

The Desert Air album release party will be Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at the new venue 118 North located at 118 N. Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA in the Main Line area of suburban Philadelphia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner. Limited seating. Reservations highly recommended: https://www.tixr.com/groups/118north/events/sharon-katz-the-peace-train-186679

“Oh Baby Baby” gets you right on the dance floor with its rollicking beat, vocal interplay between Sharon and Afrika Mamas, and reminder not to waste time in showing your affection.

David’s sax features on “Someone To Love” as Sharon throws in a surprise lyric about that special someone, and Debbie’s keyboards and Boykie’s drums set the loving mood.

“Desert Air” will have you swaying in the breeze as Sharon and Wendy invoke the gifts of Mother Earth to be preserved.

Jan, Afrika Mamas and Sharon feature on “So Free” in a guitar and percussion-driven take on the trials and opportunities of freedom.

“A Place Called Home” is the traveling musician’s challenge, and this gorgeous track featuring Afrika Mamas will get you hitting that next highway or dirt road.

Qhubekani’s bass accompanies you along a new journey on “Turn The Page” as Sharon’s distortion guitar licks and George’s flugelhorn drive you to break out of old molds.

All the songs are Sharon Katz originals and feature collaborations with Afrika Mamas on “Oh Baby Baby” and “A Place Called Home;” with Afrika Mamas and Jan Jeffries on “So Free;” and with Wendy Quick on “Desert Air.”

Desert Air was co-produced by Sharon Katz and Sibusiso Dust Nkosi and recorded at United Rhythms Studio in Durban, South Africa and Grand Noise Studios in Todos Santos, Mexico and San Diego, CA. It is available on all your favorite streaming services from July 14.

For more information: SharonKatz.com

This is Sharon and the Afrika Mamas from the Music Video: A Place to Call Home, going live on Tuesday, July 14 at www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNi2JA-rxnc

Sharon Katz Confirmed Events

• Sunday July 26 4:00 PM Sonny Ochs Presents Sharon Katz at Middleburg Library, NY

• Mon July 27-July 31 “The Power of Music” Conference, Star Island, New Hampshire

• Sunday, August 2 African Cultural Association of North America Festival, Philadelphia, PA • Sunday, August 9 7:00 PM Sharon Katz & The Peace Train Concert at 118 North, Wayne, PA

• Wednesday, October 7, 7:30 PM Sharon Katz in Concert at New Prospect Theatre, Bellingham, WA

• Sunday, October 18, 3:00 PM Cardiff by the Sea Music & Arts Salon, Cardiff, CA

• Monday, October19-October 30 Sharon Katz & The Peace Train feat. Son de Mar perform South African / Mexican Fusion in San Diego schools

• Sunday, October 25 Sharon Katz & Wendy Quick of The Peace Train featuring Son De Mar perform at Classics4Kids Fundraiser, San Diego, CA

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