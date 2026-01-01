Pryce Taylor Wins Near Shut Out Decision Over Isaac Munoz In Puerto Rico – Breaking Boxing News







American heavyweight Pryce Taylor kept his undefeated record intact with a near-shutout 10-round unanimous decision victory over Mexican challenger Issac Muñoz on Saturday in the debut Wynn Records Network event from Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The five-fight broadcast was promoted by Universal Promotions and Salita Promotions in association with Wynn Records and was the first in a long-term partnership between Salita and Wynn that will develop and test some of boxing’s most promising prospects and contenders.

Taylor (13-0, 8 KOs) controlled the fight from the outset and landed the harder shots throughout the bout. The 6-foot-4 fighter from Brooklyn, N.Y., leaned on his height and reach advantage to dictate the pace and frustrate the veteran Munoz (18-3-1, 15 KOs), whose only previous losses came against top American heavyweights Jermain Franklin Jr. and Richard Torrez Jr.

Taylor, who showboated throughout the bout, seemingly scored a knockdown in the closing seconds of the sixth with a sweeping overhand left, however referee Roberto Ramirez did not recognize the knockdown.

The bout was scored 98-92, 98-92, 97-93.

“The fight would have went differently if they called the knockdown,” Taylor said. “If you’re being supported by the ropes that’s a knockdown. If it was called, it would have made him want to fight harder so he could win. It changed the momentum of the fight..

“I want all the fighters. Efe (Ajagba) , I see you on the bench. Come off the bench and fight me. Kingsley (Ibeh), I’m going to take you out. All the fighters, Daniel DuBois, Anthony Joshua, I want the smoke.”

In a special featured attraction, undefeated Puerto Rican women’s boxing sensation Kiria Tapia (10-0, 1 KOs) put on a show for her hometown fans, winning a thrilling unanimous decision over Alba Sanchez, scored 80-72 by all three judges.

The fight was a slugfest at times, with both fighters landing massive shots. Sanchez (9-5) displayed a tremendous chin and the fight looked like it could have been stopped at multiple times over the eight rounds.

“I’m very happy for the support from Puerto Rico,” Tapia said. “I was looking to see if I could get the right punch for a knockout. It didn’t happen but I was looking for the knockout. I’m very supportive of Amanda Serrano and everything she’s done for women’s boxing. Maybe we’ll fight in the future.”

The events on the recently launched Wynn Records Network are designed to develop and test some of boxing’s most promising prospects and contenders, giving fans a first look at the future generation of stars as they take on meaningful step-up fights.

“It was an incredible night of boxing in San Juan, Puerto Rico,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “From the opening bell of the first fight to the final round of the main event, the fans were treated to competitive, action-packed matchups. Johanna Wonyou earned a hard-fought victory, while Litzy Vázquez captured the world title with a thrilling majority-decision win. Heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor showed another side of his game by going the full 10 rounds for the first time in his career in a competitive battle, and hometown favorite Kiria Tapia electrified both the crowd in San Juan and fans watching around the world on Wynn Records Network. This event reflected exactly what Salita Promotions is committed to delivering—meaningful fights, rising stars, and unforgettable nights of boxing. We can’t wait to come back to work with Universal Promotions and Wynn Records and continue to grow boxing in Puerto Rico.”

Ruben Branson, CEO of Wynn Records, agreed: “I want to give it up to the fans here in Puerto Rico – the energy was high all night. I’m excited for this partnership with Salita Promotions and Universal Promotions as we expand Wynn Records with the roll out of Wynn Network, bringing entertainment to the next level with cultural influence. This is just the first fight. We will be back.”

In Saturday’s co-featured bout, undefeated challenger Litzy Vazquez dethroned defending champion Edith Soledad Matthysse to capture the Women’s WBA Interim Super Lightweight Title via majority decision (95-95, 98-92 twice) in a competitive and back-and-forth fight.

Matthysse (21-17-1, 4 KOs) came forward in her typical aggressive fashion, but Vazquez fought well off her back foot and pocketed the first three rounds on all three judges’ scorecards. The 24-year-old Mexican Vazquez (9-0, 6 KOs) displayed superior movement and utilized her reach advantage over the 45-year-old Matthysse.

The championship rounds in the ninth and 10th had the best action, with Vazquez struggling to contain the hard-charging Matthysse. Both fighters traded shots until the closing bell, fighting at close range in back-and-forth action that brought the crowd to its feet. Vazquez won both the ninth and 10th rounds on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

“I’m extremely happy with this victory,” Vazquez said after the fight. “I have nothing but respect for Matthysse – she’s a true champion. It was a tough fight, but we executed our game plan and did what we had to do in the ring. This was my promise to my promoter, Universal Promotions.

“Today I fulfilled a lifelong dream. We’re just getting started. Mexico and Puerto Rico have a new world champion.”

In the second bout of the broadcast, 22-year-old undefeated super featherweight prospect and Puerto Rican favorite William Colon knocked out veteran Jeremy Triana in the round seventh round (1:38 TKO) in an impressive and dominating performance.

Colon (10-0, 6 KOs) teed off on Triana from the opening bell, using his significant reach advantage to control the pace and fight from a distance. Colon won every round of the fight and landed punishing shots at will with an impressive mix of punches. He landed more than a dozen unanswered shots midway through the seventh, forcing referee Moises Rivera to step in and stop the contest.

In the opening bout on Wynn Records Network, Johanna Wonyou kept her undefeated record intact with a hard-fought unanimous decision over Tania Walters to win the WBA International Women’s Bantamweight title. The 10-round bout was scored 99-91, 97-93, 96-94.

Wonyou (13-0, 6 KOs) was in control through the first four rounds, dictating the pace and largely keeping Walters at bay. Walters (7-6, 2 KOs) appeared to find another gear starting in the fifth and began charging forward, landing the hardest shot of the fight in the sixth round. The eighth was the best round of the fight, with Walters fighting to close the gap, but Wonyou had pocketed enough rounds and won comfortably on all three judges scorecards.

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