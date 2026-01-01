Q&A With Singer & Songwriter Todd Markewicz







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Todd Markewicz

Todd Markewicz is a talented singer, songwriter and musician from New Jersey. His vocals resemble that of Roy Orbison, Vince Gill, and Chris Isaak. His new album “Desperado” was just released and got great reviews. Two lyric videos are now completed, and he signed with Deko Entertainment. Check out his new album! It’s great!

KB: Did you always want to be a singer songwriter and musician?

Yes. Since I was young I was always listening to music, all kinds of music. I sang and played trumpet and acted in our school plays and band. My mom was my first fan, at age 9, she paid me a nickel to sing songs along with the record player.

KB: Who were your musical idols growing up?

Growing up in our home there was always music playing, my dad was a Country music fan and liked Hank Snow and Johnny Cash. My mom listened to pop music, Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck. I liked Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Chuck Berry and Johnny Cash. I was also influenced by the 1970s sound of the Jersey Shore bands.

KB: Describe your music and why people should have a listen?

My music has an unique sound, yet sounds familiar. It’s a blend of all of my early influences. Feedback from fans and listeners state they really like the songs, the sound and the feel but they are not quite sure how or where to categorize me as it breaths country, pop, rock n roll, blues, and my vocals resemble Roy Orbison, Vince Gill, and Chris Isaak.

KB: You shared the stage with The Beach Boys: What was that like and what is your fondest memory?

We opened for the Beach Boys and being a lifelong fan it was honor and a dream come true to open for them. But my fondest memories are when I opened for Carl Perkins and when I met Johnny Cash. They both were so nice, telling me stories of the early days when Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis would all pile into their cars touring the South driving to their gigs at county fairs, theaters, etc.

KB: Are there artists you would love to collaborate with or you wished you had?

Currently I record with the amazingly talented singer, song writer, producer Anthony Krizan at his studio Sonic Boom Studios in Raritan, NJ. He is one of the most talented musicians I have ever worked with. I would love to have the opportunity to collaborate with some country artists to create a new country sound with rocking Jersey shore influences because after all New Jersey is country. It’s “The Garden State”.

KB: I let you make an album with 7 of your most favorite songs (not your own): what would you pick?

Deep down I like high energy songs where I feel the band’s music, the beat, the rhythm. My seven most favorite songs I would pick to record are:

“T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt

“Stand On It” by Bruce Springsteen

“Burning Love” by Elvis Presley

“Summer Nights” by John Cafferty and Beaver Brown Band

“I love You More Today Than Yesterday” by The Spiral Staircase

“The House is Rockin’” by Stevie Ray Vaughn

“Worst Way” by Riley Green

But “When You Come Back to Me Again” by Garth Brooks is my most favorite song.

KB: Your new album “Desperado”: How did the process go, what is the album about and who are working with you?

“Desperado” took two years to produce. The album has a unique early rock, rockabilly-ish feel but only from an influences aspect as it’s all modern and current sounding. Creating the album the process was intense, long, fun, creative and exciting. The story behind the album goes back some 25 years, so here’s where it all started: Years ago I sang in NYC at an audition at The Beacon Theater. Afterwards I was approached by a songwriter where we talked about music, recording, and some songs he had written. His name was Billy Poore. Billy asked if I would be interested in working together. He had me listen to some of his original songs which I instantly liked, they had an familiar feel but they were modern songs and they were originals. Then he really got my attention when he told me the guitar player on the songs was Danny Gatton.

Billy asked if I would sing the lead vocals on the songs for him for demos to which I agreed. Those recordings turned out very good. I got a lot of interest in Nashville. It got me auditions for Star Search and in Nashville for the TV Show “You Can Be A Star”. I always continued to play out locally and on the east coast in NY, NJ, Pa, Ga. I also did local Cable TV and radio shows. I sang our National Anthem for 20 years at events, college graduations and police academy ceremonies, all this while time moved on. Then a few years ago, out of nowhere, I got a phone call from a recording producer, musician, singer, songwriter Anthony Krizan. He got hold of a copy of my songs and wanted to get together.

Anthony and I re-recorded some of the instruments and vocals to bring the song, the sound, and the mix up to date, while keeping Danny Gatton’s talented guitar contributions untouched. Then we proceeded to write new material and put together the album called “Desperado”. I’m very proud of this album and all the work that went into it. It’s getting airplay locally and two lyric videos are now completed, and best of all I’ve signed with Deko Entertainment.

KB: What are you up to now? Touring?

DEKO just released the video for a song on the album titled “Beautiful Daydream”. It’s an original song written by Anthony Krizan, Larry McCoy and myself. Anthony and I are planning to go back into the studio to record the next song that we would like to release. Currently not touring but we are preparing for the next show which is booked a few months out.

For more information, check out Todd’s website: HERE

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