Hattan Alsaif Set For Pro Debut As PFL Mena Heads Back to Jeddah On June 19th – MMA News







The Professional Fighters League today announced its much-awaited return to Jeddah on Friday, June 19, as PFL MENA continues its 2026 season. The event will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City (KASC) Indoor Arena. Tickets go on sale on May 11, with pre-registration now open for early-bird discounts.

The upcoming event will mark the highly anticipated professional debut and return of Saudi Arabia’s Hattan Alsaif (4–0 AM), the region’s breakout female MMA star. Undefeated in her amateur career, Hattan has electrified fans with her explosive, high-impact performances, showcasing a dynamic and evolving skill set that has quickly set her apart as one of the Middle East’s brightest prospects. Hattan now steps into the professional ranks on the PFL MENA stage, ready to make a statement and usher in the next chapter of her career.

Also on the card will be undefeated Saudi Arabian flyweight standout Malik Basahel (3-0), who has been unstoppable since turning pro under the PFL MENA banner. All three of Basahel’s wins have come by stoppage, and the 24-year old has yet to see the third round. He’ll look to add a fourth-straight win when he enters the cage in Jeddah.

One of the biggest markets for mixed martial arts (MMA) in The Middle East, Jeddah has been a key destination for the PFL MENA and has played a key role in the growth of the league and the sport of MMA in the region. Jeddah has previously hosted PFL MENA events that have showcased top regional talent and have helped build a strong fanbase for mixed martial arts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The promotion’s return marks another milestone in its ongoing commitment to delivering world-class MMA events to fans in The Middle East.

Fans are encouraged to pre-register now via Platinumlist to secure early access to tickets. A 20% early bird discount will be available for a limited time, offering fans the opportunity to be part of another premier MMA event in Jeddah.

Further details, including fight card announcements and venue information, will be released in the coming weeks.

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