Full Fight Card Announced For PFL Mena Jeddah On June 19th – MMA News







The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the complete fight card for its upcoming PFL MENA event on Friday, June 19, live from the King Abdullah Sports City Indoor Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The card will feature tournament matchups in the Featherweight and Welterweight divisions alongside showcase bouts highlighting some of the region’s fastest-rising talent. Tickets are now on sale via Platinumlist on this link, with prices starting from SAR 35.

Headlining the event, Saudi Arabia’s Hattan Alsaif (4-0 AM) will make her highly anticipated professional debut in a 110-pound catchweight bout against Algeria’s Dania Ouhachi (1-1) Undefeated during her amateur career, Alsaif has emerged as one of the Middle East’s most recognizable MMA prospects through her explosive performances and growing popularity across the region.

Undefeated Saudi flyweight Malik Basahel (3-0) returns to action against Morocco’s Imad El Azami (1-0) in a Flyweight Showcase Bout. Basahel has finished all three of his professional victories under the PFL MENA banner and enters the matchup looking to continue his rapid rise in front of a home crowd.

The event will also feature opening-round tournament action in the PFL MENA Featherweight and Welterweight divisions. Morocco’s Rachid El Hazoume (15-4) faces Egypt’s Ahmed Tarek (7-1) in a Featherweight Tournament bout, while Algeria’s Elias “Smile” Boudegzdame (20-9) takes on Iraq’s Hussein “Buffalo” Salem (12-6) in another key matchup at 145 pounds.

At welterweight, Morocco’s Badreddine “Dreamchaser” Diani (10-4) meets Egypt’s Yousef “El Abrawy” Adel (7-0), Palestine’s Omar “187” Hussein (11-7) faces Egypt’s Ahmed “The Egyptian Eagle” Darwish (3-1), and Morocco’s Wissame Akhmouch (7-2) squares off against Algeria’s Abdelkrim Zouad (7-2) as fighters begin their campaigns toward the PFL MENA championship.

More fights will be announced soon. Tickets are available now via Platinumlist.

PFL MENA Jeddah Card

King Abdullah Sports City Indoor Arena – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Friday, June 19, 2026

Catchweight Showcase Main Event: Hattan Alsaif (4-0 AM) vs. Dania Ouhachi (1-1)

Flyweight Showcase Bout: Malik Basahel (3-0) vs. Imad El Azami (1-0)

Featherweight Tournament Bout: Rachid El Hazoume (15-4) vs. Ahmed Tarek (7-1)

Featherweight Tournament Bout: Elias Boudegzdame (20-9) vs. Hussein Salem (12-6)

Welterweight Tournament Bout: Badreddine “Dreamchaser” Diani (10-4) vs. Yousef Adel (7-0)

Welterweight Tournament Bout: Omar Hussein (11-7) vs. Ahmed Darwish (6-1)

Welterweight Tournament Bout: Wissame Akhmouch (7-2) vs. Abdelkrim Zouad (7-2)

Welterweight Showcase Alternate Bout: Hassan Shaaban (7-1) vs. Hazem Kayyali (2-0-2)

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