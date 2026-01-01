Make Weird Music’s Anthony Garone: “OK, But Why?” On Moonjune Records – Music News







Release window: June 1, 2026 (Pre-orders available May 1, 2026)

Label: Moonjune Records

URL: https://anthonygarone-moonjune.bandcamp.com/album/ok-but-why

For fans of: King Crimson, Gentle Giant, Jethro Tull, Dream Theater, Avishai Cohen

Steve Vai: “Anthony Garone has made an unapologetic, dense, alien melodic, rhythmic brain twisting, sublimely lovely solo record… I’m sure glad I don’t have to play it.”

Lyle Workman: “GOOD GOD MAN!! THIS RECORD!!! I have no idea how he did this! Amazing. Incredible writing and playing from everyone. [..] And I thought my music was complex! I am WOWED!”

Gretchen Menn: “An album equally engaging and adventurous. Unselfconsciously intelligent, it spans a broad spectrum of musical and expressive worlds. The musicianship is astounding, and the tunes are beautiful, complex, quirky, and clearly arise from deep artistic integrity.”

After 600+ Make Weird Music videos spotlighting players in the odd-meter-and-sound universe, founder Anthony Garone is releasing his first full-length album since 2007. “OK, but why?” is releasing on Moonjune Records and features 14 tracks with 20 guest musicians.

Expect tight counterpoint, odd-meter grooves, and hooks that still land as songs, even when the arrangements are trying to misbehave. Anthony is available for podcasts, print/online interviews, and playthrough/composition breakdowns. Some angles:

• Writing music that is intentionally hard, but still melodic, and why “complex-but-melodic” is the whole point.

• What it takes to coordinate 20 guest musicians and turn years of YouTube releases into a cohesive label release.

• The title is literal: After failing to sell 100 copies of his previous album, Garone assumed nobody wanted this music, including him, and he kept writing it anyway.

• The Bach BWV 1060 is nearly unplayable, even for the musicians he hired.

Most tracks first appeared on YouTube, now remixed/remastered and often re-recorded for this album

• Includes a rethink/cover of Robert Fripp’s “Erudite Eyes” (from Giles, Giles, & Fripp) plus two movements from Bach’s BWV 1060

• Guests include Morgan Ågren, Michael Manring, Gretchen Menn, Jan Zehrfeld, Andy West, Tom Monda, Paul Hanson, Sebastian Lanser, and more

OK, but why? pulls together Garone’s best work, obsessing over arrangements that are equal parts song and puzzle. While much of the music existed publicly in earlier forms, this release is the cleaned-up, finished version: updated performances, improved production, and a cohesive arc that finally connects the dots across years of ideas.

The album moves between oddly-timed grooves, tight counterpoint, and melodic hooks that sneak in through the side door. A few album anchors:

• “Binge” (the Make Weird Music theme) runs on shifting meters (9 + 7) and features Morgan Ågren (Mats/Morgan, Devin Townsend) and Michael Manring.

• “Dance” is written as “the worst dance song ever” in 13/4, built on whole tone harmony and a prime-number motif, featuring Tom Monda (Thank You Scientist). It started as a joke demo Garone never expected to finish until Owen Dueck forced the song into existence.

• “Brex” is designed to feel like 4/4 while pulling against it in 5/4, featuring Paul Hanson (Béla Fleck and the Flecktones) on electric bassoon and a nod to King Crimson’s rhythmic language.

• “Harnch 2.0” revisits a Pat Metheny-meets-Gentle Giant inspired piece with a feature solo by Gretchen Menn.

• The album also includes Garone’s rework of Bach BWV 1060 (Mov. 1 and Mov. 3) and his updated version of Fripp’s “Erudite Eyes.”

• Even when the arrangements get absurd, the goal is still a song you can remember, not an exercise you admire from a distance.

• The record is technical by nature, but it was assembled around personality: obsession, self-doubt, and the occasional decision to make something deliberately ridiculous.

Anthony Garone is an author, entrepreneur, guitarist, composer, and producer, and the founder of Make Weird Music, a long-running YouTube platform focused on progressive music, challenging performances, and modern composition. He is best known for his 22-year journey to learn King Crimson’s Fracture, and documenting his journey in a YouTube series and book titled Failure to Fracture. “OK, but why?” is his first full-length release since 2007. He can record remotely, and he is available for 30 to 60 minute interviews as well as short playthrough or composition breakdown segments.

Michael Manring: “Anthony is making ferociously inspired music. It’s not easy listening, but for anyone with open ears, it offers a wealth of inspiration, adventure, insight and just plain fun!”

Jon Finn (Berklee College of Music): “Anthony Garone’s new album ‘Ok, But Why?’ is a refreshing, wild ride of an album. If you appreciate good music, you’ll belt yourself in, check off all the disclaimers and surrender to a sonic fun house where the bottom drops out of the floor from time to time. It’s full of drama, fun, surprises and much more. If you’re a musician, you’ll marvel at all the musical and production choices that makes this album tick. I’m going to be listening to this a lot!”

Morgan Ågren: “I have had the pleasure to know Anthony for several years now. Did a bunch of recordings for him, many of which are featured on this album, and we did some chats on his Make Weird Music (his own platform where he serves us in the name of good music). Basically a very skilled musician and a very nice guy! This album is great!”

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt