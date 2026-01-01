﻿John “Scrappy” Ramirez & Darius “DFG” Fulghum Fighting On Same Card Friday Night in San Jose – Boxing News







(L-R) – Darius Fulghum & Scrappy Ramirez

World-class stablemates, super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (16-1, 9 KOs), rated No. 1 in the world by the World Boxing Association (WBA), and WBA No. 5-rated super middleweight Darius “DFG” Fulghum (14-1-1, 12 KOs) will fight on the same card for only the second time this Friday in a pair of 10-round bouts in San Jose, California.

Ramirez and Fulghum are both represented by 3 Point Management (3 PM) and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. They will be in action Friday night on a Golden Boy event that will be streamed live from SAP Center in San Jose.

Also, world rated at No. 6 and No. 12, respectively, by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Organization (WBO), Ramirez is a native of Los Angeles who had been patiently waiting for unified (WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine) World Super Flyweight Champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) to decide, as recently reported, that he’s moving up to the bantamweight division, opening up the super flyweight weight class.

Ramirez takes on Van “The Trigger” Tran (19-2, 11 KOs), who will be making his USA debut. The Vietnamese boxer has been the International Boxing Association (IBA) and WBO Global Bantamweight Champion.

“I’ve been trusting in the process so long that I’m not trying to make a statement, I know what I do,” Ramirez remarked. “I’m an exciting fighter and I’m going to just go for the win.

“When the fights were announced, I told Darius I was so grateful that he’s on the card, because we were getting ready together to fight, and that gives me an extra push. I don’t feel alone and it’s more enjoyable training together. There’ more to it. Only a few in the gym compete like me and Darius. We work hard and there’s no giving up when it gets tough. He’s the only one who keeps up with me and we compete with each other. He’s going where I’m going, we are experiencing the same things and are going through the same process. We share the ring together and have the same goal (world champion). Same situations on this journey.”

TRAINING HARD: (L-R) – Scrappy, Bruce Carrington and Darius Fulghum

Disappointed with his last 2 fight performances – draw and loss – Houston-based Fulghum trained for his upcoming fight at Brickhouse Boxing Club, where LA-native “Scrappy” is based, in North Hollywood, California.

Fulghum takes on Miami-based Yoanki “Diamante” Urrutia (172, 7 KOs), who is a product of the famed Cuban amateur boxing system. In his last amateur fight in 2019, Urrutia lost a decision to Younli Hernandez, who as a pro today is rated the No. 1 middleweight in the world by the WBA, as well as No. 2 by Ring Magazine and the WBC, and WBO No.3 .

“I plan to dominate the action on May 22nd and put myself right back in the mis with the top guys at 168,” Fulghum said. “I’m happy to be fighting on the same card with my brother, ‘Scrappy’. His energy adds together with mine and makes fight week fun and exciting because we aren’t alone. We are on this journey together to become world champions.”

This will be only the second time Ramirez and Fulghum have fought on the same card: April 20, 2025, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “Scrappy” suffered the lone loss of his pro career to David Jimenez by way of a 12-round unanimous decision in their WBA Super Flyweight Interim title match; Fulghum stopped Cristian Olivas in the fourth round.

3 PM promises to be a force this Friday night in San Jose!

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